VeryDarkMan Accuses Mohbad’s Mother Of Hiding Details About Singer’s Demise

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) has stirred controversy online after he accused the mother of late singer, Mohbad of withholding critical information about her son’s demise.

The activist made this claim after observing her actions during a press conference aimed at seeking justice for the late artist.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi held a press conference to seek justice for the late singer.

However, during the conference, a heated moment occurred when Yomi Fabiyi accused Mohbad’s brother of demanding ₦3 million for a video allegedly showing a confrontation between the singer and his wife.

This led to Mohbad’s mother interrupting Fabiyi, condemning his remarks as an attack on her only surviving son.

Reacting on Instagram, VeryDarkMan alleged that Mohbad’s mother might be concealing details surrounding her son’s death.

He wrote; “I dey look the whole Mohbad matter, I just dey observe… So Audra wan talk, him mama no gree, and she wants justice.

“The mama say na so Dem do until Dem kpai Mohbad. Who kpai Mohbad? Mama, since you know, tell us.

“She is definitely hiding something… What has Mama been promised?”

