Very Soon It Will Be More Than Enough

TEXT: 2 Kings 7:1-20 2 Kings 7:1-2. “Then Eli- sha said, Hear ye the word of the Lord, Tomorrow about this time shall a measure of fine flour be sold for a shekel, and two measures of barley for a shekel, in the gate of Samaria”. “Then a lord on whose hand the king leaned answered the man of God, and said, Behold, if the Lord would make windows in heaven, might this thing be? And he said, Behold, thou shalt see it with thine eyes, but shalt not eat thereof”.

2 Kings 7:18. And it came to pass as the man of God had spoken to the king, saying, Two measures of barley for a shekel, and a measure of fine flour for a shekel, shall be tomorrow about this time in the gate of Samaria”. You are specially welcome to this new but glorious and wonderful day. It is a special and powerful day. You will have uncommon testimonies in Jesus Name. More money in your bank account in Je- sus’ name. It is well with you. God is a God of Wonders.

He brings something out of nothing. He turns nobody to somebody. He turns non-entity to celebrity. He turns foolishness to wisdom. He turns shame to glory. He turns barrenness to fruitfulness. He makes the unqualified to be qualified. He turns the emptiness to fulness. He makes a way where there is no way. He makes a way in the sea/river. He makes a way in the wilderness. This same God makes the impossibility to be possible. He turns scarcity to surplus. It turns lack to abundance.

It turns poverty to prosperity. It turns the word “not enough to more than enough”. He uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise. Who will question Him? He does whatever pleases Him. God is not moved by the occurrences or happenings in any setting. He is not moved by the physical but God is moved only by His Word. In the beginning was the word and the word was with God and the word was God (John 1:1). All things were created by the Word (John 1:3).

He magnified His Word above His Name (Psalm 138:2). God spoke abundance or surplus through His Servant, Prophet Elisha that the famine, lack, inflation and scarcity will turn to surplus or abundance at the gate of Samaria by this time tomorrow which means within 24 hours. To God be the glory, within 24 hours abundance or surplus was declared supernaturally. God is saying to you now, no matter what you are going through “VERY SOON IT WILL BE MORE THAN ENOUGH”.

Very soon scarcity of fuel will change to more than enough fuel. Very soon scarcity of money will change to more than enough money. Very soon scarcity of new notes will be changed to more than enough new notes. Very soon scarcity of food will soon be changed to more than enough food. Very soon scarcity of job will be turned to more than enough job. This is the Word of the Lord to His people. Believe it and you shall prosper. Remain blessed.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. Father, turn my lack to abundance in Jesus Name.

2. Oh Lord, turn my shame or reproach to glory in Jesus Name.

4. Father, turn my poverty to prosperity in Jesus Name.