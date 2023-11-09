Vervelife Promotes Fitness, Healthy Lifestyle

Verve, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand has successfully hosted the sixth edition of VerveLife, Africa’s biggest fitness party. VerveLife is dedicated to promoting and inspiring a healthier lifestyle among Nigerians and Africans at large. The electrifying event, which took place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, drew thousands of fitness and wellness enthusiasts from across Africa and beyond.

Attendees were treated to a diverse range of invigorating exercises, including aerobics, yoga, full-body workouts, and a stimulating, health-focused exercise session. This year’s grand finale showcased some of Africa’s most prominent and prolific fitness experts and dance instructors, among whom were Kemen, Kaffy, Alvin Lee, Queen Fitness, Enoyong, and Trebla. These experts led several high energy exercise routines, which challenged attendees across different fitness levels to stay motivated for their respective fitness goals. Afrobeat sensation, Reekado Banks, graced the event with a stunning performance, treating the audience to a medley of his hit songs such as “Ozumba Mbadiwe” and “Adaobi,” among others.

In response to the VerveLife grand finale, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Marketing Officer, Interswitch, stated that the VerveLife 6.0 event represents yet another significant reminder and resonates with fitness lovers to continuously push the boundaries of what is possible from a fitness and healthy lifestyle perspective. “We are thrilled to have brought together a teeming and diverse community of fitness and wellness enthusiasts, cultivating a culture of wellness.

The primary objective of VerveLife remains to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians, reinforcing our commitment to enriching the lives of everyone especially those of our Verve cardholders.” Cherry remarked. She further added that Interswitch Group is delighted by the huge success Vervelife 6.0 turned out to be, as shown by the overwhelmingly positive response from about 20,000 registered participants and an impressive line-up of partners, including partner, adidas.

Verve partnered with renowned brands such as global sportswear brand adidas, as well as Aquafina, Pocari Sweat, Hygeia and others, providing participants an unforgettable experience. The event culminated on a high note with premium band, Alternate Sound, treating guests to an evening of electrifying performances at the Alternate Sound Live 6.0 concert sponsored by Verve.