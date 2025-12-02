Verve, Providus Bank Launch Travel Card For Inbound Travellers

Leading payment card and digital token brand Verve has partnered with Providus Bank, one of Nigeria’s most innovative financial institutions, to launch the ProvidusVerve Travel Card, a naira-based travel card designed to provide inbound travellers with a smooth, secure, and convenient payment experience throughout their stay in Nigeria, according to a press release.

The statement noted that the card was created to support the anticipated surge of tourists, expatriates, business visitors, conference delegates, and returning diaspora during the festive “Detty December” season.

It allows seamless payments for transportation, hotels, dining, shopping, entertainment, and everyday essentials nationwide. The card is also accepted on select global merchant platforms, including Netflix, Google Play, and other digital services, ensuring travellers have uninterrupted access to familiar online services.

“The ProvidusVerve Travel Card eliminates the hassle of sourcing naira or converting foreign currency on arrival. It enables instant, secure transactions, reduces reliance on cash, and supports compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless policy. The card also mitigates the risks associated with carrying physical cash, such as loss, theft, or fraud, offering a safe, regulation-aligned option for both online and in-person payments,” the release added.

Paul Ohakim, Vice President of Issuing and Acquiring Management, Africa, at Verve International, expressed confidence in the card’s impact. He said:

“The ProvidusVerve Travel Card is a timely solution for inbound travellers seeking reliability, security, and simplicity while navigating Nigeria. Together with Providus Bank, we have created a product that eliminates the friction traditionally associated with accessing local payments. Whether for tourism, business, or festive activities, this card ensures a smooth financial experience from the moment visitors land.”

Ademola Adeniran, Divisional Head of Product Management and Solution Delivery at Interswitch, added:

“This partnership reflects Verve’s commitment to designing products that respond to real user needs. The ProvidusVerve Travel Card supports everyday experiences, from booking rides and hotels to shopping, streaming, and dining. It provides inbound travellers with a secure, compliant, digital-first way to experience Nigeria without financial barriers.”