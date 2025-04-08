Verve Partners Temu, Others To Expand Payment Frontiers

Share

Verve, Africa’s largest domestic payment card and token brand, has announced that it is strengthening its position as a leader in digital payments through a series of strategic partnerships and technological advancements.

According to a press release, Verve recently partnered with leading international and regional payment platforms, including Temu, AliExpress, PalmPay, and FortisPay, as part of its global expansion.

“These integrations enhance Verve cardholders’ access to global e-commerce marketplaces and digital payment solutions, reinforcing the brand’s mission to facilitating easy transactions across borders.

“Building on this momentum, Verve has also accelerated its adoption of contactless payment solutions, strengthening its presence across key fintech and payment service provider platforms, including Opay, PalmPay, Global Accelerex, Interswitch, and Paystack terminals.

This development aligns with the growing demand for faster, more secure digital payment methods, benefiting both merchants and consumers,” the statement said.

