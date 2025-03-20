Verve Partners Temu, AliExpress For Seamless Online Payments

Share

Verve, Africa’s domestic payment card and token brand, has partnered with e-commerce platforms, Temu and AliExpress to make payment in naira by Nigerian shoppers on both platforms, eliminating foreign exchange hurdles and enhancing the cross-border shopping experience.

Previously, Temu, a rising global e-commerce platform, did not accept Verve cards, requiring Nigerian shoppers to rely on Visa, Mastercard, or virtual dollar cards for transactions.

With this new partnership, Verve cardholders can now make direct purchases in naira, accessing Temu’s vast selection of affordable products without the complexity of currency conversions.

Similarly, AliExpress, a subsidiary of Alibaba, now fully accepts Verve cards for payments, addressing previous payment challenges faced by Nigerian users.

“Through the collaboration, Verve is simplifying digital commerce, enabling Nigerians to shop on global platforms with ease and security, thereby staying true to its brand promise of making transactions and payments seamless and enriching.

“Beyond growing its reach, Verve, with over 15 years of consistent quality delivery, is also shaping the future of payments with its transition to contactless technology, enabling faster, more secure, and convenient transactions across digital and physical payment channels.

Verve’s over 70 million cardholders can now enjoy the ease of tapand-go payments, further enhancing their transaction experience.

