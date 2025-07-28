Verve Launches Sixth Edition Of ‘Goodlife Promo’ To Reward Cardholders

Leading African payment card and digital token brand, Verve, has launched the sixth edition of its “Verve GoodLife Promo”—a nationwide campaign designed to reward loyal cardholders across Nigeria with exclusive discounts, cashback, and premium lifestyle experiences.

At a media briefing in Lagos, Verve unveiled the campaign alongside its strategic vision for the financial year, emphasizing innovation, financial inclusion, and enriched consumer engagement.

It said that the promo offers cardholders exciting rewards at select merchants nationwide, including popular brands such as Quickteller, The Place Restaurant, Market Square, Chowdeck, BuyPower, and AliExpress.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Chidike Oluaoha, Divisional Head at Interswitch Group, described the initiative as both a celebration of customer loyalty and a call to action for broader financial inclusion.

He said: “This year, we are charting a bolder course. We are not only rewarding our cardholders through various promotional campaigns but also doubling down on our vision to be an enabler of growth, possibility and the good life for every Nigerian.

“Our goal is to consistently deliver value in the moments that matter—whether in everyday spending or life’s significant milestones by making Verve the card of choice for secure, seamless, and rewarding transactions.

As we introduce new innovations and partnerships in the coming months, our focus remains on deepening financial access, supporting businesses, and enriching digital payment experiences.”

According to a press release, “designed to drive large-scale consumer engagement, the Verve GoodLife Promo 6.0 inspires usage across everyday lifestyle categories, from dining out and ordering food online to utility payments and retail shopping, offering ease, access, and tangible rewards.

“With over 85 million Verve cards in circulation and a rapidly growing acceptance network, Verve continues to deliver impact at scale.

The GoodLife Promo 6.0 builds on this momentum by directly rewarding cardholders, promoting cashless adoption, and reinforcing the brand’s role in advancing Nigeria’s financial inclusion agenda.”