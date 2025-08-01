Verstappen Won’t Leave Red Bull

Max Verstappen has ended questions about his future by saying that he will definitely stay with Red Bull for next season.

The four-time world champion is under contract to Red Bull until 2028, but had been courted by Mercedes and had been considering his options.

Verstappen said at the Hungarian Grand Prix: “I’ve never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well.

And that’s why I have nothing really to add ever. “But yeah, I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours. And for me, it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.

“I think that was also the general feeling in the team anyway, because we were always in discussions about what we could do with the car.

“And I think when you’re not interested in staying, then you also stop talking about these kind of things. And I never did.