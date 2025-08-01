New Telegraph

  3. Verstappen Won’t Leave…

Verstappen Won’t Leave Red Bull

Max Verstappen has ended questions about his future by saying that he will definitely stay with Red Bull for next season.

The four-time world champion is under contract to Red Bull until 2028, but had been courted by Mercedes and had been considering his options.

Verstappen said at the Hungarian Grand Prix: “I’ve never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well.

And that’s why I have nothing really to add ever. “But yeah, I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours. And for me, it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.

“I think that was also the general feeling in the team anyway, because we were always in discussions about what we could do with the car.

“And I think when you’re not interested in staying, then you also stop talking about these kind of things. And I never did.

