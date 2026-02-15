New Telegraph

February 16, 2026
Versat Automobile Enters Heavy-Duty Market With C&C Trucks

Versat Automobile Enters Heavy-Duty Market With C&C Trucks

Versat Automobile Limited has formally entered the Nigerian automotive market with the launch of the C&C Trucks range, signalling its ambition to carve a niche in the country’s heavy-duty commercial vehicle segment.

Established in 2024, the company said its market entry is anchored on delivering reliable, durable and value-driven mobility solutions tailored to Nigeria’s demanding operating environment, with a strong focus on performance, quality, customer support and longterm value creation.

The company officially unveiled the C&C Trucks lineup on February 6, 2026, marking what it described as the first major step in its strategy to build a strong presence in the heavy-duty truck market.

The vehicles are targeted at key sectors including logistics, construction, mining and infrastructure development.

Speaking at the launch, Non-Executive Director, Francis Ogboro, said the company’s entry reflects a long-term commitment to supporting Nigerian businesses with dependable commercial vehicles.

