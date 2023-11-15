Vernon Shabaka: Exit of a cultural giant

A Cultural Giant and an icon of Trinidad and Tobago in the personage of Vernon Shabaka Thompson was laid to rest on Tuesday 26th September 2023. The funeral service was held at the headquarters of the Twelve Tribes of Israel located at Sea Trace in Diego Martin.

Several well-known personalities in the culture sector and the pan fraternity, including his cousin and former PRO of Renegades Steel Orchestra, Hollick Rajkumar; Afra Raymond, Managing Director of Raymond and Pierre Limited; Gynaeonologist, Dr. Anthony Pottinger; Theodora Ulerie, Creative Director of Culture House; members of Empress Menen Rising and members of De CORE Ltd UK were present among others, to give him the royal send-off he so well deserved. Shabaka was a Cultural Leader with extensive experience in carnival, theatre, event management, and production, working for over three decades in Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom and Africa.

He was a foundation member o f Baku Productions (Trinidad), Culture House (Trinidad) and CETTIE – Cultural Exchange Through-Theatre-In-Education (London), Executive Director with Zmirage UK and an Artisan Consultant/Entrepreneur with De CORE Ltd. UK. He produced carnival costumes for Notting Hill, Nottingham, Calabar (Nigeria) and Trinidad and Tobago Carnivals. Among his numerous accolades, Shabaka initiated the London Calypso Tent in partnership with the Association of British Calypsonians (ABC). He received a Fellowship for study of the Miami Carnival, was Acting CEO of the Notting Hill Carnival, as well as initial CEO of Yaa Asantewa Arts Centre. Shabaka was in the process of completing a PhD in Carnival Arts Studies at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

His ultimate vision was to contribute to the economic liberation of African people through empowerment, leadership and development of sustainable institutions and communities. The funeral service began with a libation by Bongo Grease of the All Mansions of Rastafari (AMOR) and was officiated by Rastafari High Priest from Jamaica, Ras Ivi Tafari. The opening prayer was recited jointly by his sister Charlene Pollonais and Sis. Afiya Gabriel of AMOR. Afiya then did a reading of the Prologue of Bianca Jacob’s publication ‘Light of the Flambeau. Next came a moving presentation by De CORE member, Maureen ‘Talibah’ Hawkins and a vibrant rendition on the national instrument by Ricardo and Friends. A pore-raising delivery of the hymn ‘O What a Sunrise’ by his sister-in-law, Brenda Emmanuel moved several members of the congregation to tears.

Alan Green, a member of his alma mater, Arima Senior Comprehensive school accompanied himself on the guitar, belting out the songs, ‘People Like You’ and ‘The Goodness of God’. The congregation raised their voices and burst into song along with him for his final song ‘By the Rivers of Babylon.’ Shabaka’s mother displayed incredible strength as she spoke of the trauma of losing two children in the short period of six months and his son Oba-Shabaka heaped praises on his father who guided him through his life. Theodora Ulerie then gave an account of Shabaka’s participation in the projects of Baku Productions and CETTIE.

Hollick Rajkumar’s delivery of the eulogy can only be described as spirited and entertaining, spiked with anecdotes of his boyhood adventures in Barataria “in the big yard” with other Thompson cousins Jackie, Attaboy, Peter, Ann “plus”, Auntie Yvonne, Aunty Pearl, Aunty Betty, and Uncle Mervyn, under the watchful eye of grandmother Agatha Tracey Thompson, affectionately known as “Mother” and “Aunt Clemmmy”. In addition, his hard working mother Elise and father Norman provided a “pleasant cocktail of love, discipline, sharing, family and community.