Veritasi Homes Holds Conference To Empower Real Estate Experts In Nigeria

The fourth edition of the Veritasi Realtors Conference is set to hold between February 26th to 28th, 2025, at the Lagos Business School, Lekki, Lagos.

A statement on Tuesday by Mr. Nola Adetola, the chief executive officer of Veritasi Homes PLC, the organizer of the programme, said the initiative is aimed at providing real estate professionals in Nigeria with invaluable insights and tools to excel in a rapidly evolving industry.

According to the real estate firm “Since its debut in 2022, the conference has served as a distinguished platform for the professional development of realtors across the country.

Its mission is to equip participants with critical skills and industry knowledge by bringing together top-tier experts, including facilitators from the renowned Lagos Business School, Africa’s premier business institution.

“While the inaugural event was intimate, attracting a select group of dedicated professionals, its impact was undeniable, offering deep dives into key market trends and challenges.

“The following year, the conference experienced tremendous growth, with attendance tripling as more real estate professionals sought to enhance their expertise,”.

The company further added that the Conference has trained over 500 realtors across a wide range of disciplines, including economics, property management, marketing, and real estate investment.

“Each year, the conference adapts to reflect the latest trends in the real estate sector, addressing topics ranging from innovative technologies to strategies for navigating market shifts,”

The company added that this year’s edition will focus on experiential learning, where participants will engage in hands-on workshops, breakout sessions, and live case studies that offer practical, actionable insights.

“With an expanded lineup of speakers and sessions, this year’s conference promises to be an unmissable event for professionals looking to stay ahead in Nigeria’s dynamic real estate market. The interactives programme will run daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM,” the statement concluded.

