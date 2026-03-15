Veritas Varsity Sends Five Students To Poland On EU Erasmus Exchange

Five students of Veritas University, Abuja, have departed Nigeria for Poland to participate in a semester-long academic exchange under the European Union’s Erasmus Programme.

The students will spend a full semester at the University of Social and Media Culture in Toruń, Poland, as part of an academic partnership between the two institutions.

The Erasmus Programme is the European Union’s flagship initiative that allows students and staff to study, train, or work abroad, typically for periods ranging from two to 12 months. Participants receive grants to cover travel and living expenses while gaining international academic and cultural exposure.

The students, two each from the Computer Science and Software Engineering departments and one from the Mass Communication department departed Abuja on Wednesday for Warsaw, the Polish capital, from where they will connect to Toruń.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the airport, the Head of the Directorate of Advancement and International Collaboration at Veritas University, Kathleen McGarvey, urged the students to represent the institution and Nigeria positively.

She said: “On behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Hyacinth Ichoku, I want to congratulate you on your selection through a transparent and rigorous process for this exchange programme. We are proud of you and have no doubt that you will discharge yourselves creditably.

“You are pioneers in this exchange programme between Veritas University, Abuja, and the University of Social and Media Culture, Toruń. Expectations from you are high. How you conduct yourselves and meet academic requirements will go a long way in ensuring the programme is sustained and that future students can benefit.

“You have an opportunity to make yourselves, your parents, your University, and your country proud.”

Four of the five students selected are female, drawn from the Software Engineering, Computer Science, and Mass Communication departments, while the only male participant is from the Department of Computer Science.

This marks the first cohort of students participating in the exchange programme between Veritas University and the Polish institution.