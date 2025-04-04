Share

A 300-level Software Engineering student of Veritas University, Abuja, Izuafa Abdulrafiu, has been selected as a Microsoft Most Valuable Player (MVP) and is currently attending a three-day summit in the United States of America.

With this selection, 18-year-old Izuafa joins other MVPs from around the world to engage with Microsoft product teams, discuss emerging technologies, and contribute to the Microsoft ecosystem.

According to a statement signed by the University’s Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Ben Agande, and released on Friday in Abuja, Abdulrafiu, while in 200 level, won first place in the Africa First AI-Powered Inter-University Quizathon, earning a cash prize of ₦350,000.

He competed against over 150 universities across Nigeria and over 7,000 participants in a competition based on the National Universities Commission (NUC) curriculum.

Contestants answered as many questions correctly as possible within 25 minutes, during the five-hour event held on Saturday, June 22.

Organisers of the event noted that “Abdulrafiu’s intelligence, consistency, and tenacity led him to the top of the leaderboard, securing the overall winner title.”

Speaking about his experience as a Microsoft MVP, Abdulrafiu said: “I recently had the incredible opportunity to attend the Microsoft MVP Global Summit in the United States—an exclusive event where Microsoft brings together MVPs from around the world to engage with product teams, discuss new technologies, and contribute to the Microsoft ecosystem.

“At just 18 years old, I became the youngest Microsoft MVP globally, which was a huge milestone in my journey as a tech professional.

“Being an MVP means consistently contributing to Microsoft technologies, sharing knowledge, and engaging with the developer community.

“My work in emerging technologies, particularly AI, played a key role in securing my MVP status and, in turn, my invitation to this summit.

“The summit lasted three days, and Microsoft fully covered my travel, accommodation, and participation costs.

“It was an amazing experience where I had the chance to interact directly with Microsoft leaders, engineers, and fellow MVPs from all over the world.

“We discussed cutting-edge innovations, shared insights, and explored the future of Microsoft technologies. However, due to Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), I can’t share many specifics about what was discussed.

“From Nigeria, I estimate that there were about three to four of us in attendance, though I don’t have the exact figures.

“I also believe some other Nigerians residing abroad participated in the summit, highlighting the strong presence of Nigerian talent in the global tech space.

“Overall, the Microsoft MVP Global Summit was an inspiring and career-defining experience for me.

“It reinforced my passion for technology and my commitment to contributing to the Microsoft community.

“The connections I made and the knowledge I gained will undoubtedly shape my journey moving forward. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited about what’s ahead!”

