Veritas Kapital Raises Awareness On Critical Health Issues

Veritas Kapital Assurance has raised awareness on prostate health, breast cancer, and erectile dysfunction through a road walk.

The insurer, in a statement, revealed that the road walk was in partnership with Waka Community International Foundation, Q-Life Family Clinic, and Health Emergency Initiative.

The health awareness walk was held in honour of Dr Adetokunbo Alakija, a former Medical Director at Q-Life Family Clinic.

Speaking at the event, Arinze Adigwe, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Veritas Kapital Assurance, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Adigwe expressed gratitude to the organisers for creating a meaningful event and emphasised the importance of proactive health management. He highlighted the role of insurance in protecting individuals and families against unforeseen health challenges.

He said the company remained committed to fostering a culture of health consciousness and lifestyle protection through strategic partnerships and impactful initiatives.

Also speaking, Mr Lawrence Mba, Founder of Waka Community International Foundation, commended Veritas Kapital Assurance for its support and belief in the initiative.

Mba gave special recognition to Dr Adaobi Nwakuche, Managing Director of Veritas Kapital Assurance, for her leadership and dedication to the cause. He also appreciated all partners and supporters for their contributions to making the event a success.

