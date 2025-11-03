Veritas Kapital Assurance Posts Significant Decline In Profits

…PBT drops 161%, PAT, 170%

he Managing Director, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Dr Adaobi Nwakuche, has said the company recorded a 161 per cent decline in its Profit Before Tax (PBT), dropping to N1.485 billion from N2.417 recorded in 2023.

Disclosing this at the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company in Abuja on Friday, she also revealed that the insurance firm recorded 170 per cent decline in its Profit After Tax (PAT) from N2.329 billion in 2023 to N1.634 billion in 2024.

She said the decline was due to significant claims from the special risk portfolio which affected its bottom line. Despite the significant drop in profits, she, however, said the revenue of the company grew by 228 per cent to reach N23.3 billion for the 2024 financial year from N7.1 billion recorded in 2023.

She said the company’s total assets also grew to N33 billion, representing a 60 per cent growth from the N20.66 billion recorded in the same period of 2023. Nwakuche said the gross premium of the company also grew to N23.69 billion representing a 225 per cent increase from N7.298 billion recorded in 2023 financial year.

”In spite a turbulent economic landscape, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc demonstrated resilience and strength in its core business areas. ”Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc remains dedicated and steadfast in achieving its goal of being the Underwriter of choice in the Nigerian insurance market.

”In the years ahead, we will continue to count on the support and understanding of you, our shareholders, as well as other industry stakeholders, as we drive the course to value generation and profitability,” she said.