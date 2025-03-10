Verify Facts Before Running Commentaries On Senate – Akpabio

Share

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has enjoined persons who are not grounded in the rules of the Senate to desist from running uninformed commentaries on the nation’s apex legislative Assembly.

Akpabio gave this admonition following the recent decision of the Senate to suspend the Kogi Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for flouting the Senate rules and attendant negative comments against the Chamber.

The President of the Senate spoke while receiving a delegation of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum which paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja.

He expressed concern on why people who had no idea of the rules of procedure in parliament were always the ones to run uninformed commentaries on Television on matters they knew nothing about.

Akpabio said the Senate’s action on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Oduaghan was a unanimous decision and wondered why people were not bothered to know why there was not any dissenting voice in the Senate on the matter.

“You should try to go and know the fact before you start running commentaries on television.

“So we will advise members of the public to desist from running commentaries on things that they do not know, misquoting the rules of the senate,” Akpabio said.

While responding to an earlier comment by the leader of the delegation, Jonathan Lokpobiri, who said that the first time Niger Delta was made a Senate President was 46 years ago, Akpabio said the people of Niger Delta would not toy with the position of Senate Presidency no matter the mischief others within the opposition rank attempt to do.

Akpabio said “the Senate President of today is not representing himself alone. He is representing a people who are very crucial to the economic life wire of this country.

“So when people gang up and conspire, I hear voices from Adamawa shouting, I hear voices from Kwara state shouting, I hear some young people from the southwest being used for something they don’t know, they don’t know the rules of the Senate, you cant be a herbalist and start quoting the Bible, you won’t know what to quote.

“If you have not studied the Bible or you have nothing to do with Christianity, you cannot claim to know the bible more than the Pope.

“In the same vein, if you are not an Imam, you cannot begin to quote the Quran.

“But you see people who are not well informed, sitting down just like football commentators saying Ronaldo should have come from the left to score and that if you were Messi, you would have kicked from the centre.

“But things that have to do with the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly, you cannot begin to quote what you have never seen.

“When you are elected to be a senator or a member of the House of Representatives, after your inauguration, the first thing that will be given to you is the Red Book.

“That Red Book contains the Standing Orders that will maintain discipline and decorum and also show you step by step approach to lawmaking which you must study and follow.

“In the House of Representatives, they will give you a Green Book to signify the Green Chamber.

“But when people are not well informed about the procedures and begin to debate about the provisions they don’t know, sometimes it worries me.

“So, your concern about the current situation is well understood. We have our internal mechanism of settling issues and this issue, we have settled and we will continue to settle.”

Jonathan Lokpobiri, had earlier expressed concern about the development at the Senate and assured Akpabio that the people of the Niger Delta are fully behind him.

Lokpobiri also sought the intervention of the Senate President on the looming crisis in Rivers State warning that it could snowball into the entire Niger Delta if not nipped in the bud.

He raised their concerns over the Coastal road project, Maritime University in Oron which is yet to take off and the possibility of extending the Warri – Itakpe rail line to Abuja.

On the Rivers State crisis, Akpabio told the delegation that, he and other senators from the Niger Delta would take up their request and see how they could bring peace to Rivers State particularly, and any other sub national needing similar intervention.

Akpabio said their concerns regarding the Coastal Road project had already been addressed by the President but further assured them that all other concerns which they have raised would be addressed.

