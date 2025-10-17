Verification: Zamfara Govt Reinstates 103 Suspended Teachers

Zamfara State Government has announced the immediate reinstatement of 103 teachers who were suspended pending the outcome of the just-concluded verification exercise, with a directive for the payment of monthly salaries in arrears from January to July 2025.

This was disclosed in a press briefing on Friday by the Commissioner of Education, Malam Wadatau Madawaki, saying the 103 reinstated teachers were discovered to be affected by either a typing error while capturing their details during their recruitment into the state civil service.

“I stand to inform that the 103 teachers had scaled through the verification exercise during which they were mistakenly considered as part of 780 illegitimate workers who have been long receiving monthly salaries illegally from the state government coffers”, Wadatau has explained.

Wadatau further explained that, during the verification exercise, a number of illegalities were discovered, especially in regard to the replacement of teachers. “Many of the affected teachers had replaced the names of dead ones who served for at least 15 years before their demise, upon which the unpatriotic staffers smuggled in the names of illegal employees.

“Many others were discovered to seek redeployment to areas prone to Insecurity with a view to taking excuse of being absent from their jobs owing to students, parents, the state government and the general society.

“The aim of Zamfara State Government under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal, is to sanitise the system of civil service in the state in its bid to promote productivity among the civil servants towards building the educated state”, Wadatau has stressed.