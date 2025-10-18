Verification: Zamfara Govt Reinstates 103 Suspended Teachers

The Zamfara State Government has announced the immediate reinstatement of 103 teachers, who were suspended pending the outcome of the just concluded verification exercise, with a directive for their payment of monthly salaries in arrears from January to July 2025.

This was disclosed at a press briefing addressed on Friday by the Commissioner for Education, Malam Wadatau Madawaki, saying that the reinstated teachers were discovered to be affected by typing errors, while capturing their details during the recruitment into the state civil service.

“I stand to inform you that the 103 teachers had scaled through verification exercise during which they were mistakenly considered as part of 780 illegitimate workers who had been receiving monthly salaries illegally from the state government coffers.

“Many of the affected teachers had replaced dead ones who served for at least 15 years before their demise.