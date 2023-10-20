Verification: ASCSN President Advises Workers to Be Orderly

The National President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Tommy Etim Okon PhD, has enjoined civil servants undergoing physical verification exercise at the Public Service Institute in Abuja to conduct themselves maturely so that the exercise can be conducted in orderly manner.

He also pleaded with officers from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), who are supervising the exercise to be circumspect and patient with the workers so that the exercise can be carried out seamlessly.

The ASCSN National President stated that following intervention by the Union, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) agreed to reopen the IPPIS portal so that the over 17,000 civil servants, who were delisted could do the necessary online documentation and physical verification in respect of their employment status.

He commended the government for yielding to the Union’s demand to reopen the IPPIS portal so that the over 17,000 civil servants delisted can be reabsorbed. “As I speak right now, delisted officers are undergoing physical verification at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria in Abuja. “The exercise started Monday, October 16, 2023 and will go on till Friday, October 27, 2023” he added.

He said that the OHCSF had also directed that pregnant women and nursing mothers with babies should go to the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in Abuja beginning from October 18, 2023 to do their own verification. “I urge pregnant women and nursing mothers to comply with this directive because it is intended to show compassion for this category of workers undergoing the exercise.

“I equally plead with our teeming members undergoing the Verification exercise to conduct themselves maturely despite the pressure they are passing through,” he added. He also suggested that the OHCSF might consider decongesting the crowd at the Public Service Institute further by identifying two or three ministries that could undergo the exercise in a day to mitigate the tension and rowdiness at the venue.