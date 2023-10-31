Verbal Attack On Buhari: One Voice Hausa Musicians Apologise To Ex-President

Following a verbal attack on former President Muhammadu Buhari by his Hausa Chief Musician, Dauda Kahuta Rarara, a collection of Hausa Musicians under the roof of One Voice Association, have disassociated themselves from the attack and seek forgiveness from the Former President.

Rarara, a Chief Hausa Musician of the former President, had in widely circulated clips, verbally attacked Buhari, describing his government as a total failure which plunged Nigeria and Nigerians into Socio-Economic woes.

In the Clips, Dauda Kahuta Rarara, said, “Three months of President Ahmad Bola Tinubu Government was per better than the whole of former president Buhari eight years, because he has nothing to show that he has done for the Country”.

However, joining the array of attacks on Rarara on what many described as blatant lies and an open betrayal of trust and confidence, the One Voice Association, said