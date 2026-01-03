Venus Williams Sets Australian Open Age Record At 45

American tennis icon Venus Williams has etched her name into the history books once again after receiving a wildcard entry to the Australian Open.

The announcement made her the oldest woman ever to compete in the main draw of the season’s first Grand Slam at the age of 45.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will return to Melbourne Park for the first time since 2021, marking another remarkable chapter in a career that has spanned more than two decades.

Her appearance breaks the previous age record held by Japan’s Kimiko Date, who competed at the tournament at 44 in 2015.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the announcement, Williams expressed her excitement about returning to Australia, describing the country as a special place in her tennis journey.

She noted that she holds many cherished memories from competing there and is thankful for the chance to once again take part in the Australian summer of tennis.

Williams has enjoyed notable success at the Australian Open in the past, finishing as a singles finalist in 2003 and again in 2017.

Beyond Melbourne, her career achievements include five Wimbledon titles and two US Open crowns, cementing her status as one of the most accomplished players in the history of the sport.

Her upcoming appearance is expected to draw significant attention, not only for the record she has set, but also as a testament to her longevity, resilience, and enduring passion for the game.