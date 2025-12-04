Tennis icon Venus Williams has made a rare disclosure about her personal life, unveiling previously unseen photos from her engagement to European actor and filmmaker Andrea Preti.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, December 2, has drawn widespread attention from fans and the entertainment world alike.

According to Williams, the couple became engaged on January 31, 2025, though this marks the first time she has publicly shared details of the special moment.

The newly released images offer a heartfelt glimpse into the celebration, capturing the excitement surrounding the milestone.

The news has also placed a spotlight on 37-year-old Andrea Preti, whose diverse background has piqued public curiosity.

Born in Denmark and raised in Italy, Preti began his career in the fashion industry, modelling for a prominent Italian fashion house before transitioning into film.

His pursuit of the arts eventually led him to New York, where he studied acting at the Susan Batson Studio—an institution known for training some of Hollywood’s most notable performers.

Over the years, Preti has expanded his creative portfolio to include directing and screenwriting, developing a steadily growing presence across Europe and the United States.

Fans across social media have celebrated the couple’s joyful news, applauding Williams for sharing a rare look into her otherwise private romantic life.