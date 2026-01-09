Venture Capital: African Startups Raised $3.1bn In 2025

African startups raised about $3.1 billion in 2025, according to latest data compiled by Launch Base Africa. The amount represented a sharp increase from the $2.2 billion recorded in 2024 and signaled renewed investor interest in African technology projects.

Previously, rising global interest rates and increased caution among international funds had slowed investment activity. Nevertheless, funding remained concentrated in a limited number of countries, although the geographic distribution changed.

Significantly, the data shows that Nigeria no longer ranks first for venture capital in Africa as the country placed fourth on the continent, with startups raising $410.1 million in 2025. Kenya became the continent’s top investment destination, with startups raising $933.6 million during the year. Investors largely drove this performance through deals in the energy and electric mobility sectors.

Moreover, Kenya alone captured nearly one-third of all venture capital raised in Africa, marking a significant shift from a funding landscape long dominated by Nigeria’s startup ecosystem. South Africa ranked second, with startups raising $625.7 million in 2025.

The country continued to benefit from a structured financial environment, active local investors, and broader access to international markets. Egypt ranked third, with $430 million raised, while the country maintained strong activity in fintech, logistics, and digital services.

With $154.2 million raised in 2025, Senegal ranked fifth, highlighting a gradual diversification of innovation hubs across the continent. Nigeria’s decline reflected primarily macroeconomic factors. The continued devaluation of the naira reduced startups’ ability to generate dollar-denominated revenues, which international venture capital funds often require.

In addition, high inflation weakened household purchasing power. This environment particularly affected consumer-oriented startups, especially in fintech and e-commerce, where transaction volumes and margins depend heavily on disposable income. In 2025, the African startup ecosystem also recorded several structural shifts.

For the first time, startups in Angola and Gabon raised venture capital funding. Although deal volumes remained limited, these transactions signaled a gradual expansion of venture capital into new markets. Despite the overall $3.1 billion raised, no African startup officially reached a $1 billion valuation in 2025.

This outcome contrasted with 2024, when Moniepoint and Tyme Group joined the group of billion-dollar companies. Investors increasingly favored economic viability and cash-flow generation over rapid growth. Debt financing gained prominence during the year.

In 2025, debt accounted for nearly 45% of total funds raised, particularly in the energy and logistics sectors, where projects rely on physical assets and predictable revenues. At the same time, African funds and local institutional investors played a more visible role.

They accounted for nearly onethird of recorded transactions in 2025, and their participation helped stabilize funding amid continued caution among some international investors.

Looking ahead to 2026, the market signaled a return of capital flows, but investors directed funds toward projects linked to energy infrastructure, environmental transition, and essential services. However, macroeconomic risks, particularly in Nigeria, remained a central consideration in investment decisions.