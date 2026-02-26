Venite Varsity Appoints Aremu As New VC

Venite University, IloroEkiti, has appointed Prof Charity Aremu as its new Vice-Chancellor. She was selected from a competitive field of 25 candidates following a keenly contested interview and other selection processes.

Aremu, a crop improvement and sustainable agriculture scholar and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Landmark University, OmuAran, Kwara State, takes the helm of an institution built on a clear and uncompromising mission to provide quality education that fosters total emancipation, training self-reliant graduates equipped not just to secure employment, but to create jobs and become employers of labour.

It is a vision she has lived, not merely inherited. Aremu’s academic journey began at the University of Ibadan, where she studied Agricultural Biology and graduated in 1992, winning the Royal Dutch Shell BP Award and Raymond Zard scholarship for Best Graduating student.

She later earned her MSc and PhD in Agricultural Biology and Plant Breeding and sustainable Agriculture, from the University of Ibadan and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta in 1994 and 2004 respectively.

In her quest for knowledge, Aremu earned a certificate in sustainable horticultural crop production from Wilo farms in California, USA. In academics and administrative experience, Prof. Aremu spent almost two decades at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, rising from Assistant Lecturer to full Professor in 2011, before joining Landmark University OmuAran, Kwara state in 2015.