Venita Sends Strong Message To Women Supporting Queen’s Marriage

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV Star, Venita Akpofure has taken to her social media page to advise women supporting Queen’s husband to also support the decision of their brothers and sons to marry good single mothers.

This comes after BBNaija’s Queen received so much love from many social media users after getting married to King David.

Despite being a single mother, Queen was given another chance at love with a man who loved her and her daughter.

Taking to Snapchat story, Venita advises women to also support their brothers and sons if they choose to tie the knot with a single mother.

She claimed she was speaking out of experience as she has been demonized many times by other women because of her status as a single mother.

She said, “I hope the women and mothers who support her extend that same grace in real life, especially If and when a GOOD woman who already has a child/children becomes the choice of affection of their sons and/or brothers

And yes I’m speaking from experience as a single mother with kids who are regularly demonised by other women (who don’t know me personally) online”

See the post below: