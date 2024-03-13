Venita Replies Man Who Chides Her Over Nudity

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and actress, Venita Akpofure has clapped back at a social media user who slammed her over nudity in her new rap video, ‘Gen Z Cypher’ with Magnito.

Taking to her X handle, Venita shared a clip of the video where she was scantily dressed, which prompted a user to condemn her display of nudity in the video via the comment section.

The Instagram user noted that it was shameful for Venita, who is a mother of three, to flaunt nudity.

He wrote, “Person wey get three pikin for house see wetin she wear her shame dey shame me.”

However, responding, Venita said she was following the footsteps of her idol, Beyoncé who is also a mother of three but wears bodysuits to perform and is a billionaire household name.

She wrote, “My dear I no Dey shame, keep your shame for yourself, I go Dey follow my Beyoncé jejely de go. Who also has 3 kids, wears bodysuits to perform and is a billionaire household name. Go hard = Venita. Go home = you.”