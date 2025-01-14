A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Venita Akpofure has taken to her social media page to react to the recent remarks by her ex-lover, Adekunle Olopade, about their relationship in the house.
New Telegraph reports that Adekunle in a recent episode of his podcast ‘Deks & Friends’ expressed regrets about his romance with Venita in the BBNaija All Stars edition.
Speaking on the programme, he said, “If there is anything I could change about my time in the house, it would be me getting into a relationship.
“That was not part of my plan.”
Reacting to the remarks in a post on her X handle, Venita urged Adekunle to move on with his life.
She wrote, “Please MOVE ON in the name of Jesus Amen.”
