A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Venita Akpofure has taken to her social media page to react to the recent remarks by her ex-lover, Adekunle Olopade, about their relationship in the house.

New Telegraph reports that Adekunle in a recent episode of his podcast ‘Deks & Friends’ expressed regrets about his romance with Venita in the BBNaija All Stars edition.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “If there is anything I could change about my time in the house, it would be me getting into a relationship.

“That was not part of my plan.”

Reacting to the remarks in a post on her X handle, Venita urged Adekunle to move on with his life.

She wrote, “Please MOVE ON in the name of Jesus Amen.”

