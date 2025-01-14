New Telegraph

January 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Venita Reacts To…

Venita Reacts To Adekunle’s Remarks On Their Relationship

A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Venita Akpofure has taken to her social media page to react to the recent remarks by her ex-lover, Adekunle Olopade, about their relationship in the house.

New Telegraph reports that Adekunle in a recent episode of his podcast ‘Deks & Friends’ expressed regrets about his romance with Venita in the BBNaija All Stars edition.

READ ALSO

Speaking on the programme, he said, “If there is anything I could change about my time in the house, it would be me getting into a relationship.
“That was not part of my plan.”

Reacting to the remarks in a post on her X handle, Venita urged Adekunle to move on with his life.

She wrote, “Please MOVE ON in the name of Jesus Amen.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

2025 Hajj: Kebbi Pilgrims Announces New Deadline For Registration
Read Next

Happy Birthday Messages For January Born
Share
Copy Link
×