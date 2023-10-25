Venita Estranged Husband Reacts To Tiv Men Given Out Their Wives To Guests

The estranged husband of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Venita Akpofure, Terna Tarka has come out to debunk the claims made by the reality star that Tiv men give out their wives to guests.

It would be recalled that Venita had faced backlash after claiming on the just concluded BBNaija All-Stars show that “Tiv men give their wives to visitors for entertainment purposes.”

The accusation has, however, sparked outrage among the Tiv people of Nigeria’s North Central, as they called for legal action against her.

As a result of this outburst, a Nigerian politician, Hon. Tarkighir has suggested that Venita and the Big Brother Naija brand be sued for providing her with “the mega platform to defame the Tiv tribe.”

However, three weeks after the show had ended, Venita’s ex-husband came out online to clarify his ex-wife’s claim about Tiv men.

According to him, he comes from a respected family and never gave his ex-wife to any guest as claimed.

He also emphasized that none of the Tiv men practice such acts.