Venita Advises Singles Against Marrying Early

A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Venita Akpofure has warned young people against marrying early.

According to the reality TV star, young people should not get married until they are “tired” of enjoying themselves.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, which was hosted by colleague, Tacha, Venita stated that it’s unwise to go into marriage when you don’t know “all that you are”.

She further added that she would advise her daughter not to get married until she is at least 28.

She said, “Don’t marry young. Don’t go and be doing High School sweetheart. Be young, enjoy your life. When you are tired, get married.

“Ideally, if my daughter approaches me that she is ready to get married, as long as she is not up to 28, we can rock with it. Anything below 28 is a no.

“Because you’re going to change your mind and at 20 something, you don’t know all you are. Don’t get me wrong, there are people that are matured but you need to try different things in life to be sure you want to be stuck here (marriage).”

In conclusion, she disclosed that her ideal marriage is living in a separate house with her husband with a “magnificent corridor” connecting the buildings