Venice Tourist Bus Plunges From Bridge, Killing 21

At least 21 people including several children have died after a bus crashed off a flyover near Venice and burst into flames, officials said.

The bus broke through a barrier and plunged almost 15m (50ft) near railway tracks in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge.

Five Ukrainians, one German and the Italian driver were among the dead, city prefect Michele Di Bari said. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said a “huge tragedy” had taken place, reports the BBC.

“An apocalyptic scene, there are no words,” he said on social media. One rescuer spoke of a “tragedy of young people, if not very young people, except for a few adults”.