Venice Protesters Claim Victory As Bezos Changes Wedding Venue

Protesters in Venice are claiming an “enormous victory” after US tech billionaire, Jeff Bezos, and his wedding guests were forced to “run away” from the city centre, moving their main celebration to another location.

The venues for the three day party to mark the wedding of one of the world’s richest men to TV presenter, Lauren Sanchez, were never officially revealed.

But the lavish celebrations were supposed to culminate in an event on Saturday at the sumptuous Scuola Grande della Misericordia.

A local official in Venice has now confirmed to the BBC that the guests will gather instead at the Arsenale, further from the centre. Activists are triumphant, even as a city councillor denounced their protests as “ridiculous”.

