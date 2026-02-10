Venezuela’s Opposition Says Party Leader Kidnapped Hours After Being Freed

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said her opposition colleague Juan Pablo Guanipa had been kidnapped just hours after being released from detention.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner said on Sunday that Guanipa, leader of the Justice First party, was taken in the Los Chorros neighbourhood of the capital Caracas.

“Heavily armed men dressed in civilian clothes arrived in four vehicles and took him away by force,” she wrote on social media early yesterday.

A former vice-president of the National Assembly, Guanipa spent eight months in prison and was among several political prisoners released since the US seized Venezuela’s then-President Nicolas Maduro in January, reports the BBC.