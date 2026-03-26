Supporters of the ousted Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, on Thursday protested outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in New York City ahead of his court appearance.

This is even as Maduro’s Lawyers are expected to request dismissal of his drug trafficking charges during the hearing.

The 63-year-old President and his wife Cilia Flores have been held in a Brooklyn jail for nearly three months after US commandos captured them from their Caracas residence in early January.

The operation ended Maduro’s decade-long rule over Venezuela, which began in 2013, and shifted control of the oil-rich nation under US influence.

Recall that Maduro had earlier declared himself a “Prisoner of war” and pleaded not guilty to four charges: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and DESTRUCTIVE devices, and conspiracy to possess such weapons.

Thursday’s hearing at 11:00 am (1500 GMT) is expected to focus on a request to dismiss the case, alongside disputes over who should cover Maduro’s legal fees.

READ ALSO:

The Venezuelan government aims to pay the costs, but US sanctions have prevented its lawyer, Barry Pollack, from obtaining the necessary license. Pollack contends that the licensing requirement violates Maduro’s constitutional right to legal counsel.

A police convoy reportedly transported Maduro and Flores from their detention at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, a federal facility known for unsanitary conditions, to Manhattan early Thursday morning.

Outside the courthouse, supporters and opponents gathered, with some holding a large inflatable doll depicting Maduro in an orange prison jumpsuit and handcuffs.

Carlos Egana, 30, a supporter of the prosecution, said: “We are desperate for any sort of justice regarding everything that we’ve been through.”

While detained, Maduro reportedly reads the Bible and is referred to as “president” by some fellow inmates. He is allowed 15-minute phone calls with family and lawyers. His son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, said his father remains strong and reassured him: “We are fine, we are fighters.”

Maduro and Flores were captured by US commandos in a heavily coordinated operation involving airstrikes, warplanes, and naval support on January 3. Venezuelan officials report at least 83 fatalities and over 112 injuries during the raid, with no US casualties.

At his first US court appearance in January, Maduro maintained a defiant stance, identifying himself as Venezuela’s president. Delcy Rodriguez, who had been his vice president since 2018, now leads the country.

Under US pressure, Rodriguez has implemented an amnesty law to release political prisoners and reformed oil and mining regulations to allow foreign access to Venezuela’s resources. The US State Department recently announced the restoration of diplomatic ties with Venezuela, signalling a thaw in relations.