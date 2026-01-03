Venezuelan President, Wife Indicted In New York On Narco-Terrorism Charges

The United States Attorney General, Pamela Bondi has announced that Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York, facing charges that include narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and multiple firearms and destructive weapons offences against the United States.

According to Bondi, the charges stem from what she described as long-running criminal activities that allegedly targeted the United States through international drug trafficking and armed violence.

She stated that Maduro and Flores would “soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” praising U.S. law enforcement and military personnel for their role in the operation.

Earlier, the U.S. President, Donald Trump, disclosed that the United States had carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Maduro and his wife.

In a statement released via his official platform, Trump said the operation was conducted in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement agencies, describing it as “highly successful.”

Trump added that Maduro, whom he accused of longstanding criminal conduct, had been flown out of Venezuela following the operation.

He announced that a news conference would be held at 11 a.m. at Mar-a-Lago to provide further details, thanking the American military for what he called an “incredible mission.”

In her follow-up statement, Bondi specifically thanked President Trump “for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American people,” while also commending U.S. troops involved in what she described as the capture of “two alleged international narco-traffickers.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has not yet released the full indictment documents, but officials say the case represents one of the most significant criminal actions ever taken by the United States against a sitting foreign leader.

Further updates are expected following the announced news conference.