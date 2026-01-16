Venezuela War Powers Resolution Fails In Senate As 2 Republicans Bow To Trump Pressure

Senate Republicans voted to dismiss a war powers resolution Wednesday that would have limited President Donald Trump’s ability to conduct further attacks on Venezuela after two GOP senators reversed course on supporting the legislation.

Trump put intense pressure on five Republican senators who joined with Democrats to advance the resolution last week and ultimately prevailed in heading off passage of the legislation.

Two of the Republicans — Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Todd Young of Indiana — flipped under the pressure. Vice President JD Vance had to break the 50-50 deadlock in the Senate on a Republican motion to dismiss the bill, reports The Associated Press.

The outcome of the highprofile vote demonstrated how Trump still has command over much of the Republican conference, yet the razor-thin vote tally also showed the growing concern on Capitol Hill over the president’s aggressive foreign policy ambitions.