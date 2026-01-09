Venezuela: The Return Of ‘Might Is Right’!

Last Saturday, a stunned world awoke to the news that the United States had invaded Venezuela, ‘seized’ its President, Nicolas Maduro and taken him back to the States to face trial.

US President, Donald Trump, who had authorised the action, accused the leader of the South American nation of not only being a “narco-terrorist” but also being actively involved in the drug trade being the head of a powerful drug cartel that had been flooding America with narcotics and illegal immigrants.

The capture of Maduro was the culmination of an escalating pressure campaign against his government by the Trump administration that had included targeted suspected drug-smuggling boats and placing a large naval force in the region.

According to reports, the US army’s elite Delta Force carried out the operation to apprehend Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Speaking immediately after the operation, which he watched live at his Mara-Lago base in Florida, Trump told Fox News (television) that there were “a few injuries but no deaths on our side” during the strikes.

Describing how they captured Maduro, he said the Venezuelan president was “in a house that was more like a fortress” with “solid steel all around.”

Before the invasion, Trump had repeatedly raised the prospect of ground strikes in Venezuela following months of targeting vessels in international waters the US suspected were being used for drug trafficking.

But last Saturday’s operation is unlike anything seen before since US forces captured Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega exactly 35 years ago.

According to officials in Caracas, at least 24 Venezuelan security officers, including five generals, along with 32 Cuban military and police officers were killed in the dead-of-night during the US military operation.

Of course, the reaction around the world has been mixed and varied with even many of America’s allies raising eyebrows.

Across Latin America for instance, right-wing nations in the region voiced more support for Trump’s actions, while countries led by left-wing governments strongly condemned the US. Mexico, Chile, Cuba and Uruguay said they don’t support foreign military interventions, Reuters reported.

Big players on the global stage also re- acted, with Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry saying it was “extremely concerned” by Maduro’s capture, calling it a “grave violation of sovereignty and international law.”

On its part, the United Nations said the US action was a clear violation of a fundamental principle of international law.

An Australian international relations analyst, Michael Shoebridge, said what happened to Maduro would have global implications.

“Doing a military raid like this to abduct a foreign leader clearly breaks international law and it sets a very fresh precedent for any other country contemplating this kind of thing.”

Unfortunately, the honest truth is that beyond verbal condemnations, no concrete action will be taken against the US because what Trump did last weekend confirms the well-known phrase of “might is right” – which is a common idiom that suggests that power and strength determine what is accepted or prevails.

The first commonly quoted use of “might makes right” in English was in 1846 by the American pacifist and abolitionist, Adin Ballou (1803–1890). In 1846, Ballou wrote: “But now, instead of discussion and argument, brute force rises up to the rescue of discomfited error, and crushes truth and right into the dust ‘Might makes right,’ and hoary folly totters on in her mad career escorted by armies and navies.”

Sadly, this has now suddenly become the order of the day in recent times with many stronger nations no longer waiting or wanting to wait) to see out long-drawn negotiations but opting for military action instead.

For instance. the US has had a long history of meddling in the affairs of countries in its sphere of influence in keeping with the Monroe Doctrine, as proclaimed by President James Monroe in 1823, which is a US policy stating the Western Hemisphere was closed to further European colonisation and interference, asserting American influence.

Thus, the US often went flat out to ensure that countries in both Latin and South America remained under its sphere of influence.

History is replete with instances of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the primary foreign intelligence service of the US government, at the height of the cold war, dabbling in the internal affairs of such countries as Chile and Brazil in an effort to counter perceived Soviet influence.

But that was back then. Now, the trend is like what I pointed out above – immediacy rather than trying to pull strings from behind. Which is why despite the US doing everything possible to deter Russia, Vladimir Putin still ordered his troops to invade Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and why Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, used the pretence of the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack to go after all the perceived enemies of the Jewish state – real and imagined!

Moreover, in both cases mentioned above, the antagonists declined in truth, to give enough time for talks to see if eventually, an agreement embraced by both sides could have been reached.

Naturally as we all know, no agreement is totally satisfactory to both parties but like the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said in 1954: “jaw jaw is better than war war” – at least, had Putin and Netanyahu reached agreements with their foes, they would have saved thousands of both combatants and civilians lives along with the billions now needed to reconstruct both Ukraine and Gaza Strip.

Incidentally, it is exactly for the reason of checkmating the might is right order that nations bend over backwards to get the wherewithal to ward off such thoughts by their enemies – a good example is North Korea!

The hermit nation founded in 1948 after the Korean war, was aligned with the then socialist Soviet Union and consequently realised that the West would do everything possible to remove it from the fold of the now defunct USSR.

Under Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of the present leader, Kim Jong Un, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as is the official name of the country, immediately began a nuclear programme and on October 9, 2006, despite all efforts of the West to deter it from testing a bomb, carried out its first nuclear test.

It then went further by building missiles that would be able to target its perceived enemies, especially the US, thus ensuring it was now covered by the Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) doctrine which is a military strategy and national security policy which posits that a full scale use of nuclear weapons by an attacker on a nuclear-armed defender with second-strike capabilities would result in the complete annihilation of both the attacker and the defender.

The MAD doctrine has ensured the country’s survival despite its repeated provocation of the West. Unfortunately, Venezuela does not have a MAD deterrence which ultimately cost Maduro and his wife dearly! And as things presently stand, the era of ‘might is right’ appears to have been revived under Trump who is already mentioning Greenland and Colombia as next possible targets.

Meanwhile, Russia wants to carve up Ukraine and China wants to bring Taiwan under its wing. The million-naira question is: who can actually stop them? In the months ahead, the world is in for some very unpredictable times!