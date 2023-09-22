Venezuela Sends 11,000 Troops to Retake Prison

Venezuela has sent 11,000 troops to regain control of one of its biggest prisons that had been overrun by a powerful criminal gang.

The Tocoron prison, in the north of the country, was under the control of the Tren de Aragua mega-gang for years.

Members were able to roam freely around the prison, which had hotel- like facilities including a pool, nightclub and a mini zoo, local media reported.

Officials said the 6,000 inmates would be transferred to other prisons, reports the BBC. Many free residents were living inside the prison alongside sentenced inmates.

After authorities announced that prisoners would be relocated, some relatives cried outside, unsure where they would go next.