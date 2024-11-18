New Telegraph

November 18, 2024
Venezuela Frees More Than 100 Arrested After Disputed Election Result

Venezuelan authorities have released more than 100 people arrested following July’s contested presidential election, according to a local rights group.

“Up to now, we have verified 107 political prisoners, due to the post-electoral situation, released in Venezuela,” said Alfredo Romero of NGO Foro Penal.

The group said more than 1,800 people were arrested for their role in mass protests after the July election. Electoral authorities loyal to President Nicolás Maduro announced him the victor, but the claim has been widely rejected by the international community, reports the BBC.

