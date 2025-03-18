Velox Marks 4th Anniversary With Empowerment Drive, Donates Books, Pads To Girls In Rivers

Share

Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited, as part of her 4th Anniversary celebrations, and in commemoration of International Women’s Day, donates Educational materials, Books and over 3,000 pads to selected girls’ secondary schools in her host communities, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South-South, Nigeria.

As part of its 4th Anniversary celebrations and in honour of International Women’s Day, Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited, in collaboration with Her Essence Foundation, has taken bold steps to empower young girls and women across host communities in Rivers State.

With a deep belief in the power of women to shape the future, Velox Real Estate went beyond real estate development to invest in education, mentorship, and menstrual health support, ensuring that young girls have the tools, confidence, and opportunities to thrive.

Understanding that true empowerment starts from the grassroots, the initiative focused on engaging young girls in secondary schools across Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State, equipping them with knowledge on self-confidence, education, and personal development.

The Executive Director- Operations of Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited, Mrs Beauty Akorvueze-Nwakanma, led this groundbreaking outreach, while addressing the beneficiaries, in her words, she stated that “The empowerment of girls and women today creates a more prosperous and equitable society for tomorrow”

One of the major highlights of the celebration was the donation of Educational Materials, Books and over 3,000 sanitary pads to female students.

Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited is not just about building homes, it is about building communities, breaking societal barriers, and fostering inclusion.

Through mentorship programs, strategic partnerships, and advocacy for gender equality, the company is committed to creating an environment where young women can rise, thrive, and lead.

As part of its commitment to sustainable change, Velox encourages individuals, organizations, and the public to join in supporting young women through mentorship, education, and creating equal opportunities this commitment to empowering women goes beyond just one day, it’s at the heart of everything we do.

We know that true change starts from the root, and that’s why we are dedicated to catching young girls early, and providing them with the tools, knowledge, and confidence they need to become the leaders of tomorrow.

By working closely with communities, we’re helping to break down barriers, encourage education, and promote gender equality, ensuring that women are not only seen but also heard and valued in every space.

With this initiative, we hope to significantly encourage the inclusion of more women in the real estate industry, increasing the ratio of women’s real estate ownership, and with this, we can create a world where every girl and woman has the confidence, support, and resources needed to achieve her dreams.”

Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited remains dedicated to uplifting women, investing in their success, and advocating for true inclusion because when women rise, society thrives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

