Vehicle Owners: Why we’re not excited by Third-Party insurance policy

•Why we don’t bother to make claims, by policy holders

Accidents on the road, causing damage to cars can be traumatic, but the agony can be minimal if the victims insured their cars. However, the way in which compensations are claimed in a third-party vehicle insurance policy is slightly different. ISIOMA MADIKE, in this report, examines the totality of third-party policy and why it’s compulsory in Nigeria.

Background

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, recently gave a directive to state Commissioners of Police to work towards curbing the menace of uninsured vehicles on the road to ensure that victims of accidents receive adequate compensation.

He also advised motorists without valid third-party insurance to comply or face the consequences. The enforcement exercise, he stated, would kick off simultaneously across the country.

This is sequel to his meeting with the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) team led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Segun Omosehin, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, recently.

Omosehin used the occasion of the visit to congratulate the IGP on the recent licence acquisition for the Police Insurance Company. He reminded the IGP of his earlier request for assistance in enforcing all compulsory insurance policies.

He, thereafter, narrowed his focus on Third-Party Motor Insurance.

The parties seemed not to be happy with the way third-party policy was looked at as a mere formality over the years, and promised to, from then on, focus on a vigorous enforcement drive.

The Insurance team pledged its support to ensure seamless enforcement of third-party motor insurance across the country, emphasising the need for a mass awareness campaign and education of the Nigeria Police officers.

In response, Egbetokun expressed his alignment with the insurance team, acknowledging the compulsory nature of third-party motor insurance in Nigeria. The Police boss emphasised the fact that third-party policy is backed by law and that violating same is illegal.

The Police boss highlighted the numerous benefits of having insurance coverage, stressing the importance of protecting lives and property. He urged citizens to obtain at least a third-party insurance cover for their vehicles before driving on Nigerian roads.

To ensure compliance, the IGP announced that full enforcement of third-party motor insurance would commence on February 1.

Motor Third-Party policy is a compulsory insurance requirement for all vehicles plying on Nigerian roads, which are enforced by the Police, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Road Safety Corps and other security agencies.

Recall that NAICOM had in November 2024, granted an operational license to NPF Insurance Co. Ltd, as a general insurance company. The development enables NPF Insurance to commence general insurance operations in Nigeria, having successfully fulfilled all registration requirements.

Omosehin during the handing over of the license to NPF Insurance Co. Ltd in the IGP’s office in Abuja, congratulated the company for meeting all the necessary regulatory standards, and expressed confidence in NPF Insurance’s potential to contribute to the development of the industry.

Illegal certificates

In Nigeria, it is compulsory to have motor insurance before using a motor vehicle on public roads. To fulfill this obligation, most Nigerians, according to investigations, allegedly buy third-party insurance certificates just to get cleared from law enforcement agents on the roads.

They choose this path because third-party policy is perceived as cheaper when compared to comprehensive policy.

Yet, many hardly realise that a third-party policy is legal and indemnifies the insured from third-party losses. And because of this ignorance, a lot of damaged vehicles, which ordinarily would have been repaired by the insurance company, are borne by the car owners.

But, even when one is aware of this indemnity, the money to pay for damage comes from the premiums. In any case, if premium has not been paid for a third-party motor insurance, the insurance company may not pay any compensation whatsoever, in case of an accident.

Again, it depends on the nature of the policy. For example, an auto insurance policy may only cover loss up to a certain amount. This means that if the vehicle damaged is worth more than that, the insurance company will only provide the approved amount.

Pitfalls

However, both the NPF Insurance Co. Ltd and the new implementation of the third-party police had sparked a wave of controversy among Nigerians. For instance, lawyers under the auspices of Deji Adeyanju and Partners had, almost immediately, urged the IGP) to halt the proposed enforcement of the third-party insurance for vehicle owners.

In a letter addressed to the IGP, titled: “Urgent request to halt the proposed enforcement of the third-party insurance for vehicle owners” signed by Adeyanju, the law firm said it would approach the court to determine, among others, whether the NPF has the power to enforce third-party vehicle insurance for vehicle owners. Adeyanju noted that it was also not backed by the Police Act, being the extant law setting up the NPF.

According to him, the decision of the NPF to enforce third-party vehicle insurance will ultimately lead to further extortion of helpless Nigerian motorists by police officers.

The statement noted: “We must immediately state that not only is the proposed enforcement unpopular, it is also not backed by the Police Act, being the extant law setting up the Nigerian Police Force. The power to regulate issues bordering on the safety of persons and vehicles on Nigerian roads is rather domiciled with the Federal Road Safety Corps.

“Wide as the powers of the Nigeria Police may be, it cannot be extended to those issues that are not directly connected to its fundamental duties under the Police Act.

“In a plethora of cases, and more recently in the case of Nwaboshi v F.R.N & Ors (2023) LPELR-60698 (SC), the Supreme Court reiterated the principle that the powers of security agencies in Nigeria are not large.

“Indeed, the powers of the Nigerian Police Force are not large. It is our opinion, sir, that the Nigerian Police Force lacks the vires to enforce third-party insurance in Nigeria, and the proposed enforcement must be immediately discarded.”

Typical scenario

“Today na today, you won’t go free.”

He dashed out of his car and brought out a spanner from the boot of his car. “I swear you will see hell today.”

The next thing that was heard was glass shattering. The enraged man had broken the side mirror of the 2014 model of the Toyota Camry that broke his. Before anyone could say anything, two grown up men were at each other’s throat, fighting unashamedly.

This is typical on Lagos roads. Though not restricted to the Centre of Excellence alone; for other road users across Nigeria, the above scenario is often a normal everyday occurrence.

But, in most of these commotions, people would usually ask for the place of automobile insurance policies, especially the third-party that the law stipulates as compulsory for all vehicle owners in the country.

Yet, to many Nigerians, third-party motor insurance policy is just a mere formality. They see it as one of the five compulsory insurances slated by the government for enforcement.

According to investigation, this class of vehicle insurance only serves the purpose of allowing motorists pass through both Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Police checkpoints without being arrested or delayed.

Indeed, many motorists in the country, including the educated, are ignorant of how the policy works. For instance, on December 7, 2022, a man who identified himself only as Babatunde had an accident with his car in which the liability was in dispute.

He told this reporter that his car slipped off the road and rammed into another because of one parked on a corner that obscured his view of the road ahead.

He said: “There was a parked car on the opposite side of the two-way carriageway. When driving past the off road parked car, I was faced with another car partially on my side of the road. The lady driving the car must have been steering around on the other side to me.

“Though there should have been enough space for both of us to pass safely with the parked car on the road. She had obviously pulled out too far to pass the parked car and so caused the accident.

“We were both driving at about 40 kilometres per hour and both of us had no time to react at all. Both vehicles were so badly damaged they had to be removed. Either vehicle had insurance right offs. But, we did not involve the police.

“Two weeks later, I approached my insurance company because I had a third party policy with them and they told me to present a police report to authenticate my claims.

“I ran to the nearby police station to request for one but they declined, insisting that I should present a picture of the accident scene, an affidavit and eyewitness since I did not involve them immediately when the accident happened.

“But, the problem was that I had no witness. For this, my insurers declared they were not going to get involved in any way whatsoever. I tried many times for them to help but they declined involvement.

“I claimed in my report to the insurance company that I was on my side of the road and the other vehicle was on my side as well, causing the accident.

“But they faulted it, telling me instead that I was on the other side of the road and so was the other vehicle (the opposite of my version). And because I couldn’t trace the other lady to validate my own account, it was difficult to stake a claim and I had to nurse the pain alone.”

Babatunde’s case, however, is not an isolated one. Osejindu Mordi of No. 2 Adebimpe Street, Magboro, Ogun State, insured his car with a third-party policy. After some months while on his way to Apapa Wharf, in an attempt to escape being hit by a fast moving trailer, he ran into another vehicle and bashed the two side doors badly.

The brush also resulted in broken full light on Mordi’s car.

In spite of his third-party insurance policy, Mordi was left to lick his wounds alone. This was because he did not do all that was required of him to enable his insurance company to step in.

According to the insurance company, Mordi should have had a snapshot of the accident scene, a witness to testify and a police report on the incident. But, since he just did the third-party cover like most other Nigerians to avoid the “FRSC and Police wahala”, he never bothered finding out what his policy covers.

This, of course, is the major reason motorists fight over vehicle accidents on Nigerian roads.

Expert reactions

However, to effectively understand the third-party policy, the Director-General, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs Bola Odukale, told this reporter that the third-party insurance remains the basic motor insurance required by law in Nigeria.

It protects car owners, according to Odukale, from legal liability in the event of their vehicles causing damage to another person, property, or other vehicle. It is the minimum legal insurance requirement for all motorists in the country, she said.

She added: “It is important because it covers unexpected costs and saves vehicle owners from paying out-of-pocket for medical bills, legal fees, and damage that occur during an accident. It is a legal requirement for all vehicles plying the Nigerian road to have a third-party motor insurance policy, because it helps prevent grievances that third parties may face after an accident.

“The scope of the third-party motor insurance cover makes it different from other vehicle insurance policies.

“Unlike the comprehensive insurance policy which covers both third-party liabilities and damage to the policyholder’s vehicle, the third-party covers bodily injury and medical expenses for third parties injured in an accident caused by the policyholder, property damage, which is the damage inflicted on the third-party property caused by the policyholder’s vehicle, as well as death of a third-party caused by the policyholder’s vehicle.

“The third-party insurance provides financial protection against third-party claims, which can be substantial, by offering compensation for death or pays for medical expenses if someone is injured in an accident caused by an insured vehicle.

“It also covers third-party property damage; by paying for damage inflicted on other people’s vehicles or property up to N3 million. The third-party motor insurance equally offers peace of mind, knowing that the policyholder is protected against unforeseen events.”

To maximise its benefits, Odukale said it is necessary for policy holders to choose a reputable insurer or insurance company with a strong reputation for prompt and fair claims processing.

“Secondly, understand your policy scope of cover and limits; be aware of the maximum amount your insurance company will pay for third-party damage in case of an accident, including bodily injury and property damage.

“This can help you to consider additional coverage, depending on your driving habits and vehicle value, explore optional additions like higher liability limits or personal accident coverage.

“Thirdly, drive defensively: The best way to maximise your third-party insurance benefits is to practice safe driving habits to minimise the risk of accidents. Fourthly, stay informed about policy changes: regularly check for updates on your policy terms and conditions, including any changes in coverage limits or premium rates.

“Also, consult an insurance professional if you have any questions or concerns about your third-party insurance coverage, and seek advice from an insurance agent or broker.

“Finally, report accidents immediately: If you are involved in an accident, report it promptly to your insurance company and the relevant authorities, providing accurate details about the incident.

“Also gather necessary documentation, collect all relevant documents like police reports, witness statements, medical reports, and photos of the accident scene to support your claim.

Odukale appears to have support from other insurance experts. Many of them, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph on condition of anonymity, agreed that third-party auto insurance policy protects car owners from losses caused by their cars on other people.

Besides, this type of policy is valid for only a year and should be renewed annually. And the premium is dependent on certain parameters like vehicle classification and value among other things.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Emeka Obi of Momah & Momah Company, situated at Ogba-Lagos, confirmed that insurance law stipulates that it is a legal requirement to have at least a third party car insurance in order to ensure that third parties involved in an incident are protected for a motorist to drive on Nigerian roads.

“It further said that third-party only will not cover a car in the event that it is stolen or burnt by fire. To protect against such losses, a driver may choose to upgrade to third-party, fire & theft,” he said.

To get claims under the third-party auto insurance, according to Obi, holders are expected to, among other things, note the licence plate number of the other vehicle involved in the accident (if any). Names and contact numbers of witnesses (if any) are also needed as well as calling the insurance company to file a claim.

He added: “The law equally requires holders to make a note of the claim reference number given and the list of documents required for claim processing of the details of the same, file a report at the nearest police station in case of property damage, body injury, theft, or major damage, submit the documents to the insurance company’s representative and verify it with originals.”

In spite of this, most motorists insist that third-party auto insurance policies render them no particular importance other than mere vehicle documentation. They also criticised the processes in filing claims by holders of policies, saying it is laborious and tedious.

“Yes, it’s time consuming and boring because insurance companies make it seem that way,” Mallam Ahmed Jaji, a political scientist and public affairs commentator, said.

“All they care about is the number of customers they are able to grab. They do not educate us extensively on the kind of insurance policies and the advantages or what is involved in laying claims. In fact, insurers have capitalised on the compulsory nature of the policy to create some funny barriers to clients,” said Kayode Opeyemi, a third party insurance policy holder.

But, an insurance practitioner, Joshua Yakubu, disagrees saying instead that the process of filing claims by holders of third-party auto insurance is not frustrating as claimed. According to him, the documents required for filing a claim under third-party policy and other conditions are in line with insurance law in the country and global best practices.

He said that insurance is a delicate profession and so, it behooves practitioners to be meticulous while handling the issue of claim by policy holders. Yakubu blamed the hue over third-party auto insurance on the fact that most motorists in Nigeria prefer to take fake policies.

“We need a police report in order to confirm that the policyholders’ car has an accident with other cars or persons. We also need witnesses and a proper method of filing the claim, which I believe is not tedious.

“This is to serve the customers better while also complying with the principle of proximate cause in insurance,” Yakubu said.

The 2003 Act

The third-party Motor Vehicle Ordinance of 1945 and Insurance Act 2003 (Section 68) (Subsection 4) states that a person who contravenes the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N250,000 or imprisonment for one year or both.

It is made mandatory to ensure that victims of accidents are compensated and in doing this, it is also very necessary to protect lives and property, as this helps ensure that accident victims receive medical care and compensation to prevent financial hardship or loss. It also helps to protect drivers from facing legal consequences if they are involved in an accident.

