Vehicle Manufacturers, Innoson, To Build CNG Plant In Bayelsa

Nigerian vehicle manufacturers, Innoson Vehicles Manufcturing (IVM) Limited, has disclosed plans to establish a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) assembly plant in Bayelsa State.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, stated this yesterday when he visited Governor Douye Diri in Government House, Yenagoa. The Innoson CEO said the investment would boost the state’s transportation sector as well as provide training and create jobs.

He stated that the initiative will also promote cleaner and greener environment and enhance the country’s capacity to meet its renewable energy target by 2030. In his presentation, the company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Kamsi Ejiofor, explained that the objective is to introduce modern CNG buses, ambulances and vehicles that would enhance mobility and public efficiency in the state.

According to him, the plant will generate 1000 jobs and thousands of direct opportunities in assembly, maintenance, logistics and local manufacturing as well as boosting Bayelsa’s economy by enhancing its industrial base. Ejiofor said: “The usage of CNG vehicles will save cost from fuel and maintenance, improve health, cleaner air and lead to innovation in Bayelsa, making the state a clean energy and tech pioneer in Nigeria.