The Federal Government have lost huge revenue at roll-on roll-off terminals over high import duty, low imports and illegal importation of vehicles across Nigeria’s international frontiers.

According to the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) Maritime Branch, Nigerians can no longer afford to buy vehicles due to the high duties and levies on vehicle importation.

It was revealed that the decline in the volume of used vehicle importation into Nigeria was attributed to high import duty and taxes for used vehicles, imposition of import levy on used vehicles, restriction of rebate on ex-factory prices used for assessment of import duty to 10 years whereas the law allows importation of 12- year old vehicles and the current 27 per cent tariff slammed by United States.

The President of the union, Comrade Akinola Bodunde, said at the union’s 52nd Joint Consultative Council (JCC) meeting held in Ijebu Ode that Nigerians could no longer afford to buy vehicles due to the high duties and levies on vehicle importation. anised by SSASCGOC Maritime Branch, had the theme “Union Participation and Its Impact on Port Governance and Decision Making in Developing Economies.”

He urged the Federal Government to review duty payments on imported vehicles to help terminal operators like Ports and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML) stay in business.

According to Bodunde, roro terminal operators at seaports were struggling to break even because of the harsh government policies on vehicle importation, noting that vehicle import policies had caused Nigerian buyers to abandon used vehicles, directly affecting the patronage of Nigerian used cars.

He emphasised that buying Nigerian used vehicles had become a dead end, advising the government to adopt policies encouraging the importation of vehicles, which could generate more revenue.

Also, Bodunde commended PTML management for their unwavering support in ensuring a successful JCC for the last quarter of the year and assured that the union will continue to advocate for pro-labor policies.

He lamented that before the strict vehicle importation policy, terminal operators like PTML handled over 5,500 cars shipped to Nigeria, but this number has dropped drastically to about 250 units per vessel, a decline he described as discouraging for the shipping business in Nigeria.

Bodunde explained: “PTML is mainly a RORO port, but currently, very few cars are arriving. Forex rates and customs duties are extremely high, and the government needs to review these charges. Buying Nigerian used cars has become a dead trap.

Recall that the import statistics obtained from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position indicated that three vessels berthed in November to offload some used and new vehicles at the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Tincan Island Port.

The shipping data noted that Great Lagos offloaded 500 units of new vehicles as Grande Marocco and Grande Gabon discharged 350 units respectively at the terminal. In October, 1,250 units of vehicles were shipped to the port by Grande Lagos with 400 units of used cars; Grande Togo, 350 units and Great Cotonou with 500 units of new vehicles.

In the first half of the year, PTML and Five Star Logistics handled about 71,000 vehicles in the first half of 2025 alone. At PTML, data revealed that more than 34,000 vehicles were shipped through the terminal between January and June 2025, compared to about 18,000 units in the same period of 2024.

Also, vessel calls rose by 50 ships already received in six months, surpassing the entire 2024 total of 40. At Five Star Logistics, where throughput reached 37,000 vehicles by July 2025, exceeding the 32,000 units handled in the whole of 2024.

In May 2025, shipments of used vehicles have dropped to 5,918 units in four months of 2025. Also, 1,100 units of used vehicles were ferried to the port, a drop from 51 per cent from 2,250 units imported in March 2025.

The shipping data added that at PTML in Tincan Island, Grande Argentina ferried 350 units, Great Casablanca, 500 units and Lake Geneva, 250 units, noting in March, 2025, Great Abidjan discharged 500 units; Great Lagos, 500 units; Repubblica del Brasile, 350 units; Grande Lagos, 500 units and Grande Cotonou, 400 units.