Vehicle Export: China Initiates Funding Assistance To Cut US’ Dominance In Nigeria

As cost of shipping vehicles into Nigeria increases, China is planning to dislodge the United States from its 432,000 units of used vehicles shipped into Nigerian market annually.

Findings revealed that apart from the actual cost, shipment of used vehicles from American ports to Nigeria is now on the high side as the least cost from Baltimore Port to Lagos is estimated at $1,595 on port-to-port basis; Jacksonville, $1,595; Newark, $1,795; Atlanta, $1,895; Los Angeles, $2,995 and Wyoming, $3,095.

Based on the above and other factors, a Chinese firm is adopting a strategy not just to sell cars to Nigerians but to also provide accessible financing solutions through partnerships with firms like China’s C&D Finance.

Speaking on the plan, the Chief Executive Officer of TIM Motors, Leon Zhan, said that the forwarding of second-hand vehicles from North America into Nigeria had become a major obstacle to the development of the country’s new car market, stressing that Nigeria’s new car market was projected to reach at least 50,000 units annually within the next three years and TIM Motors is aimed at capturing between 10 and 20 per cent of that share.

He explained that his company was targeting the upper segment of the used car market by offering affordable Chinese-made new vehicles with superior warranties. “In Nigeria, we import nearly 500 to 600 second-hand cars from North America.

However, all of these cars lack transparency in terms of quality. When you compare the pricing with China’s new cars, they are not even competitive,” he said.

He noted that the dominance of foreign used vehicles was a destabilising force in the Nigerian auto market, adding that the inconsistency and unpredictability of used cars make it difficult for customers to make informed decisions.

Zhan said TIM Motors sees a clear opportunity to replace at least 10 per cent of used car imports with new and competitively priced Chinese models.

He said: “Our strategy involves not just selling cars but providing accessible financing solutions through our partnerships with firms like China’s C&D Finance.

“We’re looking to employ between 100 and 200 Nigerians and provide extensive training in vehicle maintenance, especially for new energy vehicles,” Zhan said. “We’re not only building a business but also helping to develop a sustainable local automotive ecosystem.”

Zhan urged the government to articulate policies that favour new car adoption, arguing that such steps would drive employment and help build local supply cha Recall that in May 2025, shipments of used vehicles have dropped to 5,918 units in four months of 2025.

Currently, a 2018 used Camry vehicle from U.S costs $4,050; 2024, $22,861; low-mileage 2023 Volvo XC60 costs $44,000, while other Mercedes SUVs like the GLE can be found for under $15,000 for older, high-mileage models to well over $160,000.

Although there is no tariff levied by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on vehicles being exported from the United States to Nigeria, there are tariffs such as 20 per cent charged on new vehicles and 35 per cent for used vehicles, a seven per cent surcharge, a one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) levy, a 0.5 per cent ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) levy and 7.5per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government.