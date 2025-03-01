New Telegraph

March 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Veekee James Sparks…

Veekee James Sparks Pregnancy Speculation

Renowned Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James, has sparked pregnancy speculation after celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband Femi Atere.

New Telegraph recalls that Veekee James and Femi Atere marked their one-year wedding anniversary in grand style on February 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, it appears that the couple is expecting their first child, as a video of their appearance at an event hosted by popular comedian KieKie show a baby bump.

READ ALSO: 

In the video, the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet, with what appears to be a growing baby bump visible on Veekee James.
Reaction trailing these posts;
Bose Amadu wrote, “Congratulations sweety. so happy for you. I wish you safe delivery, my darling”.

Nigerian Nightmare remarked, “Her face sef don full ”.Sinachi Gifty added, “She’s pregnant oo. Congratulations”.

Melly Ude added, “Congratulations, I see the bump”.

Watch the video below;

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Lauds Eno’s Devt Strides, Bipartisanship
Read Next

Jigawa NMA Supports Establishment Of FMC Hadejia
Share
Copy Link
×