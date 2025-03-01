Veekee James Sparks Pregnancy Speculation

Renowned Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James, has sparked pregnancy speculation after celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband Femi Atere.
New Telegraph recalls that Veekee James and Femi Atere marked their one-year wedding anniversary in grand style on February 11, 2025.
Meanwhile, it appears that the couple is expecting their first child, as a video of their appearance at an event hosted by popular comedian KieKie show a baby bump.
In the video, the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet, with what appears to be a growing baby bump visible on Veekee James.
Reaction trailing these posts;
Bose Amadu wrote, “Congratulations sweety. so happy for you. I wish you safe delivery, my darling”.
Nigerian Nightmare remarked, “Her face sef don full ”.Sinachi Gifty added, “She’s pregnant oo. Congratulations”.
Melly Ude added, “Congratulations, I see the bump”.
