Veekee James Recounts Experience Crafting Priscilla Ojo’s Wedding Gown

Nigerian Celebrity stylist, Veekee James has opened up about the challenges she encountered while crafting Priscilla Ojo’s wedding gown.

Veekee James made this revelation amid concerns about her non-involvement in Priscilla Ojo’s star-studded traditional wedding, held in Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, tied the knot traditionally on Thursday, April 17th and also had their white wedding on Saturday, April 19th in Lagos, which drew prominent dignitaries, entertainment personalities, and Big Brother Naija alumni.

In a recent TikTok video, Veekee James revealed that she experienced vocal strain from exhaustion, during the crafting of the wedding gown.

Veekee James explained that Priscilla Ojo’s dress was a long-held dream who proudly declared it a masterpiece.

She said: “Do you I even lost my voice because of this stress?. I’m short of words for so many reasons. Before we created Priscy”s wedding dress, I had gone to God and said I wanted to create a masterpiece for Priscy”,

According to Veekee James, the wedding gown craft took weeks, extending to month, and described it as unique from her previous crafts.

The video shows Priscilla applauding Veekee James for her exceptional craftsmanship, exceeding expectations.

Watch video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMBt9ej86/

