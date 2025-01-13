Veekee James Knocks Single Ladies Looking For Perfect Men

Share

Celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James has taken to her social media page to throw shades at single ladies who are still searching for the perfect man to marry.

Taking to her Instagram page, Veekee James shared a loved-up video call of herself and her husband, Femi Atere, saying this could have been so many ladies but they are still single because they are looking for the perfect man to get married to.

She wrote, “This could be you and somebody’s son, but you like your men tall and handsome with perfect set of teeth, 100% financial responsibility, impeccable dress sense, very spiritual, yet with a touch of bad boyness.”

New Telegraph reports that the couple tied the knot in February 2024, and have continued to pepper the singles with loved-up photos and videos.

