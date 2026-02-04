Veekee James, Husband Expecting First Child

Nigerian fashion designer, Ruth Erikan James, popularly known as Veekee James, has announced that she and her husband, Femi Atere, are expecting their first child together.

On Tuesday, Veekee shared the exciting news on Instagram with her growing baby bump and ultrasound photos featured in the clips.

In a follow-up video, she revealed that they had been trying to conceive for a year before finally getting a positive result.

“And two shall become three,” she captioned the post. “Indeed, this is what only GOD can do.”

Veekee James, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated fashion designers is best known for her luxury bridal and couture creations.

She launched her fashion brand in 2019 and quickly rose to prominence for her sculptural, form‑fitting wedding dresses and red‑carpet gowns worn by high-profile clients across Africa.

Born on June 9, 1994, in Akwa Ibom State and raised in Lagos, Veekee’s journey in fashion began early, inspired by her mother’s tailoring work.

Veekee and Atere married in a widely celebrated ceremony in February 2024, following their engagement in December 2023.