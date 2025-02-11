Veekee James, Husband Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary 

Share

Renowned Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, marked their first wedding anniversary with an intimate banquet on Monday, attended by close friends and loved ones.

The glamorous event saw the presence of popular celebrities, including comedian, Nasiru Bolaji, popularly known as Iamnasboi and Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, also known as Teni the Entertainer, who added joy to the celebration with their performances, warming the hearts of the couple and their guests.

Sharing the joyous occasion on social media, Veekee James reflected on her journey with Femi, expressing deep love and appreciation for their union.

In her post, she wrote:

“One year ago, we stood before God and swore our commitments to each other.

“1 year later, we have not just upheld each other’s side of these vows, we have done it with so much grace and devotion.

“You, Ayomi, are life’s best gift to me, and I will love and cherish you as far as God allows me. Happy anniversary, baby.”

Veekee and Femi, who tied the knot in a highly publicized wedding in 2024, have continued to inspire many with their love story.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating their enduring bond.

