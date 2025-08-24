Veekee James Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Stealing Friend’s Man

Popular Nigerian celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James, has opened up about the emotional toll that the rumours of her stealing her husband, Femi Atere, from a friend had on her mental health.

The 30-year-old designer made this disclosure during the couple’s appearance on The Nancy Isime Show, where she admitted that the controversy almost pushed her into depression.

According to Veekee, the rumour, suggesting she was romantically involved with Atere while he was allegedly with a friend, was completely false, yet it spread widely on social media.

The false claims, she said, left her shaken and vulnerable.

“There was one that really shook me, and that was the period when we had to ask God to help us come out of it. Immediately, we came out of it; that was the end.

“It was a story about how I stole him from a friend, and we were sleeping with each other, which was all lies. And it almost put me into depression.”

Veekee narrated that at the peak of the controversy, she locked herself in her room for two days, crying and praying for strength.

“I remember entering my room and not coming out for two days. I was crying and praying. The way God brought me out felt like a miracle.

“That was the first time I truly understood what people meant when they said they felt depressed,” she explained.

The fashion designer further stated that the experience, though painful, helped her develop resilience against trolling and online negativity. She now chooses to laugh off false stories rather than let them weigh her down.