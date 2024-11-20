Veeke James Praises Husband’s Resilience Amid Criticism

Share

Celebrity stylist, Veeke James has showered encomium on her husband, Femi Atere as she highlighted his remarkable qualities, including resilience to criticism.

New Telegraph reports that the couple had faced scrutiny over their marriage due to their frequent displays of affection on social media.

In a recent Instagram video, Veeke James and her husband, Femi were spotted at a gathering with friends and loved ones, however, Veeke used the occasion to lavish praise on her husband, reaffirming her love for him.

She expressed gratitude to her husband for his unwavering support and devotion to God, citing his unwavering support in the face of criticism.

She said, ‘I want to say a big thank you to my husband. Because I’ve been on social media for over two months, you are such a king.

“Anytime I talk about feeling secure, it’s actually because of the people I’ve been with and seen with”.

